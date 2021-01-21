The City of New Roads could soon face lawsuits from two high-ranking police officers after they received notice that their positions were eliminated.
Capt. Delaney Lee and Lt. Mike Johnson received letters Friday morning that Mayor Cornell Dukes eliminated their positions.
“Nobody was terminated,” Dukes said.
Lee served since 2016, while Johnson joined the force in 2010. Johnson had 11 months remaining until eligibility to be vested for retirement from the city.
Dukes attributed a lower caseload in his decision to nix their positions.
“We’re really enjoying the fruits of our labor … we have a really low crime rate and I commend the citizens for accomplishing that goal,” he said.
“I am excited that we’re able to relieve ourselves of some detectives … that’s not what we need at this time.”
Lee served as holder of evidence for the Police Department. He also worked as juvenile officer and handled all paperwork submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.
Johnson, who could not be reached for comment, worked as a detective.
Lee said he will seek legal action, but he has not yet hired an attorney.
“The letter said we were being terminated due to our jobs being eliminated,” he said. “It doesn’t matter – termination is termination.”
Lee said he suspects personal reasons for the mayor’s decision. He cited harassment because of disagreements he had with Dukes.
He began under the administration of Robert Myer. Lee said he suspects his association with the former mayor played a part in Duke’s move to cut his position.
“He made mention to me several times that he didn’t agree with how former Mayor Robert Myer brought me in, and the salary set by the former mayor,” he said.
“Mayor Dukes knows nothing about me as a person … he developed a dislike for me based on other issues.”
He said Dukes asked police to remove him from the premises Tuesday when he had gone to the department to transfer the chain of custody.
Lee said he had to call City Attorney John Wayne Jewell because the chain of custody was frozen without its release.
He said the mayor’s decision to fire him and Johnson leaves the department without two qualified officers.
“The mayor didn’t even know what my responsibilities were,” Lee said.