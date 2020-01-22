SAN DIEGO – Cmdr. Paul Lorio, a native of New Roads, turned over command of the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) to Cmdr. Neil Gabriel.
A change of command ceremony at held at Naval Base San Diego.
Lorio served as the ship’s seventh commanding officer from June 2018 to October 2019.
“There’s no job like this anywhere else in the world and I wouldn’t have traded my time here for anything else,” Lorio said.
His next assignment will be as deputy associate director of campaign analysis at the Pentagon.
Lorio thanked the Dewey’s crew for their hard work and support over the past three years.
Lorio’s personal decorations include meritorious service medals, Navy and Marine Corps commendation medals, Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals and various unit and campaign decorations.
During his tenure, the Dewey completed multinational exercises with Japan and the Republic of Korea.
It also conducted more than 20 hours of active anti-submarine warfare tracking during the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group sustainment exercise.
Dewey also won the Spokane Award and the Battle “E” for excellence during Lorio’s time aboard the ship.
As the air and missile defense commander for Expeditionary Strike Group 3, Dewey assisted in the development of tactics, techniques and procedures for integrating the Joint Strike Fighter, test-firing hyper-velocity projectiles, Nulka decoys and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Gabriel assumed command of Dewey in accordance with the Navy’s fleet-up program after serving as the ship’s executive officer for 18 months.