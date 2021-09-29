Questions have surfaced over the accuracy of the 2020 census, which shows a population of less than 5,000 for New Roads.
Discussion of the population count held during a pandemic arose during a discussion on redistricting, a process that must be done to comply with equality requirements in each municipality and parish.
Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center LLC, spoke about the census and the redistricting process during the Sept. 21 City Council meeting.
The 2020 count shows the population of 4,549 amounts to a loss of 232 residents – or 4 percent – from the 2010 count.
“Based on the census, we’re not really a city … we’re a town,” Councilman Kurt Kellerman said.
City Attorney John Wayne Jewell questioned the accuracy.
“People are moving in right and left,” he said.
Kellerman questioned the method of the count process.
“What do they do if they go along a street, get something in the mail and don’t fill it out? What do they do with those mailboxes? Do they say that no one is there?”
One of the best gauges of population comes from homes billed for trash pickup, Councilman Kirk “Clipper” White said.
The city bills 1,850 garbage pickups per month, which already leaves the count in question.
“Based on two people per household, that’s already 3,700 people,” he said. “I have a hard time believing there’s only 800 kids in the city of New Roads. The numbers have to be low.”