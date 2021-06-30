The City of New Roads Fourth of July celebration returns with a bang this weekend, one year after the pandemic curtailed some festivities.
The city’s theme for this year’s event is “Quarantining in America.” The event will be held Friday through Sunday, July 2-4.
Festivities will kick off Friday with live entertainment from The Michael Foster Project, performing brass music from multiple genres.
A firework display will illuminate False River at approximately 9 p.m.
“We are excited to offer an opportunity for people to gather in downtown New Roads to celebrate Independence Day,” Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
“Celebrating our nation with a parade and fireworks have been a longstanding tradition of our city.
“As we continue to navigate during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage everyone to be safe.”
A live performance by Tyree Neal will highlight the Saturday festivities.
The boat parade will cap off the weekend at 2 p.m. Sunday at 210 Morrison Parkway.
Watercrafts of all sizes adorned in patriotic decorations will parade along False River.
DJ Robbo will provide the musical soundtrack for the weekend. Waterslides also will be a part of the festivities for children each day.
All events are free and open to the public. Eventgoers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety and take advantage of sanitation stations.
Here is the full event schedule:
FRIDAY, JULY 2
4 p.m. – DJ Robbo
5 p.m. – The Michael Foster Project
6 p.m. – Waterslides
9 p.m. – Fireworks
SATURDAY, JULY 3
2 p.m. – DJ Robbo
2 p.m.-8 p.m. – Waterslides
5 p.m. – Tyree Neal
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Noon – DJ Robbo
1 p.m.–8 p.m. – Waterslides
2 p.m. – Boat Parade