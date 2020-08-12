David Jarreau, of New Roads, remembers Scott Rogers as a TV personality who used charm to hide a dark past that ultimately led to his undoing.
Jarreau and others in the Rogers “inner circle” will appear in an upcoming documentary on how the host of the “Around Town” talk show used charisma as a front to hide his personal demons.
“Lying King: The Scott Rogers Story,” a two-hour special, will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, on the Discovery ID cable network.
Rogers’ undoing led to a murder-suicide. He was found dead at his St. Gabriel home on Aug. 27, 2014.
His son-in-law Matthew Hodgkinson, who endured years of abuse from Rogers, shot him in the head, then killed himself.
Rogers had become part of the “Who’s Who” among Baton Rouge area personalities. He even became a minister who started his own church within the TV studio he owned in Cortana Mall.
All of those elements played a role in the scheme of deception that unraveled during the final weeks of his life.
At the time of his death, federal authorities had launched an investigation on Rogers.
The probe focused on alleged molestations of male students 20 years earlier at a dance school he operated in England.
Jarreau said he met Rogers at the same time “Around Time” began.
“He was very charismatic, and I was drawn to him because we both had the same type of personality,” he said. “What drew me to him was that he was doing everything I dreamed of doing with TV production.”
Jarreau saw another side of Rogers when he joined the “Around Town” production crew.
The kinks in the Rogers armor quickly became evident, he said.
“He was this cheerful, personable guy when the cameras and lights were on him,” Jarreau recalled. “In post-production, Scott would critique and blast you in front of everyone.”
Rogers brought Jarreau into his inner circle, but he eventually learned the real motive.
“He was trying to use me to get to my son Grant, who was only 7 at the time,” Jarreau said. “That was scary.”
Rogers courted politicians, business leaders, law enforcement officers and others.
“What a great idea for a movie, right?” Jarreau said.
He said does not believe Rogers ever fully distanced himself from his mindset in England.
“Scott’s next plan was to take an old department store in Cortana and start another dance studio for boys,” Jarreau said. “He was driven for all the wrong reasons.”
Jarreau’s emotional scars remain six years after the murder-suicide.
“I felt sorry for Matthew, who was a gentle giant … so many wasted opportunities,” he said. “Right now, I’m trying not to cry.”