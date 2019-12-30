An overflow crowd of friends, family and admirers paid their last respects on Nov. 16 to Ernest Gaines, the literary giant who rose from humble beginnings in Pointe Coupee Parish to become a world-renown author.
A crowd of 700 attended a memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of Gaines, the resident of Oscar who died Nov. 5 at age 86.
His highly acclaimed work included “The Sky Is Gray,” “A Gathering of Old Men,” “Death Before Dying” and “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”
Cicely Tyson, portrayed the title character in the 1974 CBS made-for-TV movie “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” said the novel – which focused on a Pittman’s life from her time as a young slave girl to an elderly woman in the Jim Crow era – influenced her and led her to meet Gaines.
“I was taken by his brilliance, his tenaciousness and willingness to get into the seed as a human being to show that we as colored people in this universe have life like everyone else, work hard for every single dime and need to be treated as human beings,” Tyson said.
His novels focused on the hardships African Americans have faced – something he experienced in rural Pointe Coupee Parish.
Gaines followed his parents to San Francisco in the late 1940s, where he got the education that eluded him in the segregated South.
He also found the hearth of learning that shaped his career – a library.
Gaines spent his retired years with his wife, Diane, on property along False River that was once part of the plantation where he was born.
“His heart and soul were always here,” Pointe Coupee Parish historian and genealogist Brian Costello said. “He put into words firsthand what a lot of people experienced and what was going on around him amid the social and political climate at the time, and expressed it in such simple, powerful ways, and spoke of the human spirit.”
New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes later said Nov. 5 would become an annual celebration of Gaines. “He will be remembered for his accomplishments, contributes, accolades he gave to the world and many lives he has touched through his writings,” he said in a proclamation in memory of Gaines.