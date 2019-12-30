The start of 2019 marked a new era in parish government with the shift from the Police Jury system to Home Rule Charter. The transition followed a vote in November 2017 that allowed the new form of government. One year later, voters elected a parish president and eight council members in a move away from the 12-person Police Jury.
Former state Rep. Major Thibaut, who was elected the first parish president, targeted public works at the top of the priority list, with issues ranging from drainage to sanitation and beautification.
Thibaut spearheaded the reworking of contracts, including garbage pickup, grass cutting, insurance, mosquito abatement and other services. He also instituted a litter abatement program which the parish plans to expand in 2020.
The new form of government also moved toward financial efficiency through an in-house financial officer to oversee parish revenue and expenditures.
Thibaut hired Toni Lynn Guidry, a Morganza resident who worked for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, brother of Gov. John Bel Edwards. The hiring of Guidry allowed the parish to eliminate the Baton Rouge CPA firm contracted to the parish for the same amount of money.
He also brought in Jeanne Hendricks, his legislative assistant from his days as representative. Hendricks brought 20 years of state and federal experiences to the table for Pointe Coupee Parish.
The transition has not been without its bumps in the road. A vote by the council to create a single governing board for the parish sewer districts served as perhaps the best example. The council voted 6-2 to move toward a transition to a single governing board for the parish sewer districts, a move which drew protest from District 1, which plans to continue its opposition to the move in 2020.
Opponents to the plan said they have operated efficiently and have served the best interests of their district, which covers the New Roads area.
Thibaut and others who supported the plan said it would allow greater efficiency and provide better service to the entire parish.