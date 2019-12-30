Kim Canezaro succeeded Kevin Lemoine as Pointe Coupee Parish school superintendent on July 1, but the job did not include a honeymoon phase. The lifelong resident of Pointe Coupee Parish graduated from Livonia High School, spent her entire teaching career in her native parish and moved into the administrative role.
The familiarity also gave her firsthand knowledge of the challenges she faces as leader of the school system. Her first challenge centered on renewal of the 11.96-mill School Board tax for buildings and maintenance, which passed in November.
Canezaro continues to face the task of reversing a 25 percent rate of teacher attrition, which stems largely from higher starting salaries in parishes such as Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and the Central and Zachary community school systems.
Salaries in the surrounding parishes run approximately $10,000 per year more than Pointe Coupee.
A $1,000 per year increase in pay for teachers – coupled with a bump in pay the previous year –helped slightly, but the statewide hikes kept Pointe Coupee at Square 1.
The higher millages in neighboring parishes have allowed for better salaries and less attrition – two issues that hold back the system, she said.
All of those districts operate on a considerably higher millage than Pointe Coupee, which has the second lowest in the state (next to East Feliciana).
The lure of a better salary and more instructional resources has left Pointe Coupee Parish in an abyss, demonstrated in the test scores, Canezaro said.
Test scores remain a challenge after a slight drop from 2018 results on standardized tests. The Louisiana school system overall earned a B grade on a 77.1 composite score, one point higher than 2018.
The Zachary and Central community school districts each scored an A. The 95.9 score for Zachary kept it the top-performing school district in the state.
West Feliciana Parish also garnered an A with a composite score of 90.2.
Elsewhere, Iberville finished with a grade of 77 for a B, up from the C score of 74.2 the previous year. West Baton Rouge improved from a C to a B with a test score of 78.6.