Catholic High of Pointe Coupee made it to the state softball finals for the fourth time in the past eight years and added another trophy to its shelf in 2019.
The Hornets beat Ouachita Christian 9-4 at Sulphur’s Frasch Park for the Division IV championship. It was the first title since Catholic High beat St. Mary’s in 2016.
Coach Lauren Doucet saw her team, 27-5, outscore its opponents 40-13 in its four playoff games. The Hornets opened the playoffs with an 8-4 win over St. Edmund and 8-0 shutout of Ascension Catholic to reach the state tournament.
In the semifinals, No. 2 Catholic High topped Lafayette Christian 15-5 to set up the game with No. 1 seed Ouachita Christian.
The Hornets scored six runs in the first two innings of the title game and built a 9-0 lead by the sixth inning.
Pitcher Blaire Bizette, named the game’s outstanding player, struck out nine and went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple, four RBIs and four runs.
The Hornets scored their first run on Kailynn LeBlanc fielder’s choice to bring in Kaitley Fisher, who led off with a single.
Maecie Vince bunted home Bizette, who walked, while LeBlanc beat the throw to home off an Adelyn Fisher groundout to first. Vince scored on Isabel Guerin’s sacrifice groundout.
A Bizette triple brought home Fisher, who singled off a bunt to the pitcher. Bizette scored on Kailynn LeBlanc’s sacrifice.
Bizette hit a solo homer into center field for a 7-0 lead in the fourth. Her double later added two more runs.
Ouachita Christian finally scored once in the bottom of the sixth and added three in the seventh before Bizette got the game-ending strike out.
The Louisiana Sportswriters Association honored Bizette by naming her the outstanding player on the Class 1A All-State team.
Bizette finished the season with a 21-3 record, a 2.04 ERA and 117 strikeouts. She also led the Hornet offense, hitting .627.
She was joined on the first team by teammate Kailynn LeBlanc, an infielder, who hit .459 with 12 doubles and 32 RBIs. Kaitley Fisher also was an honorable mention selection.