Pecan Acres Subdivision residents got a start on the route away from their flood-prone subdivision when the Governor’s Office of Community Development, along with local and federal agencies, unveiled the plans for relocation to higher ground.
The relocation and construction of new homes comes as part of the Sustainable Resettlement Program, which was included in the $1.2 billion flood relief package Congress approved after the August 2016 flood.
All 42 households signed up for the program, which will allow them to relocate into new homes in what has been deemed “The Ruby Site,” off La. 10 near Nelson Street. As another option, they can select a dwelling elsewhere.
Through funds funneled down to the state level by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, the state now has the purchase option on the land and will move forward on the mandatory environmental reviews.
The forum marked a major development in what has been a long process. State and federal officials examined 25 properties and systematically weeded them out in terms of which would be the least likely to flood.
The relocation and construction process will cost between $10 million and $12 million, according to Pat Forbes, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Community Development.
“What we have here is an entire neighborhood that was almost unable to access the restore program because of not having flood insurance and because they had gotten federal assistance before,” he said.
Officials hope to break ground this year and hand over housekeys to residents by 2021.