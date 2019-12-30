Farmers and other residents on the north end of Pointe Coupee Parish dodged a bullet in June when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shelved plans to open the Morganza Spillway.
The announcement came June 15 after the third postponement of the opening, which was originally scheduled for June 2.
Water levels north along the Mississippi River and other tributaries did not require the first opening of the structure since 2011 and only the third time since its completion in 1954.
Federal, state and local officials had already begun the legwork to prepare for the opening after the Mississippi River levels remained above flood stage since January.
Snowmelt contributed to the higher water levels, along with heavy rain events in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.
The announcement that the Morganza would remain closed provided a reprieve for farmers in the agriculture-rich Pointe Coupee Parish, where the opening of the gates would have resulted on total crop losses.