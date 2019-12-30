A smile beams across Allen Chatman’s face as he watches trucks wait in a line. The 2019 harvest season was the culmination of months of preparation for him and everyone else at Alma Plantation.
Harvest season is the catalyst for the biggest industry in Pointe Coupee Parish.
During the summer, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry ranked Pointe Coupee Parish as the largest producer of sugar in Louisiana.
“That distinction has definitely been coming for several years,” said Chatman, who serves as the general manager of operations. “This is the fuel that runs the engine for the parish.”
The 2019 harvest did not disappoint, with 52,000 acres in the parish producing 1,630,000 tons of sugar, the fourth highest amount on record.
It’s the biggest testimony to a business that has been in operation since 1848, prior to the Civil War.
He and the 350 other employees at the mill do not take their heritage lightly, either.
“Everything you see here today is a testimony of how tough and determined the people were when they started this company,” Chatman said.
Pointe Coupee has remained strong in the sugar industry when many surrounding parishes have either seen a reduced presence or outright exodus from operation.
“The continuity of sugar production all comes together,” Chatman said.
It’s far from a one-man show, or even a single entity, he said.
Instead, it’s more of a production chain.
“You have to have the cane growers, and they have to be strong growers, up to the challenge to continue to raise cane, expand cane and take on additional acres,” Chatman said. “We have a good mill here, and the family that owns this mill has continued to reinvest and increase capacity and reinvest with the extraction technology
“The landowners are engaged, and they want sugarcane on their land,” he said.
The success, which triggers the No. 1 ranking in the state, also involves the gifts of Mother Nature.
“Pointe Coupee has very fertile soil, some of the best in the country, and the conditions here allow growers to cultivate a variety of crops, but they seem to migrate toward sugarcane, even if they have the option to grown grain crops,” he said.
“It’s the fertile alluvial soil, and the growers aver very good and able to produce a good return to landowners.”