Legislation that authorized annexation of the Port of Pointe Coupee into the Port of Greater Baton Rouge could figure as a breakthrough for economic development in the parish.
The merger became official Jan. 1.
In June, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Senate Bill 180, authored by Republican state Sen. Rick Ward, which will put the Port of Pointe Coupee under the control of the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, the nation’s eighth largest port in terms of tonnage.
The Port of Pointe Coupee includes a 112-acre site in Lettsworth, while the parish has 5,000 acres of undeveloped land and nine sites certified through Louisiana Economic Development.
The bill dissolved the Pointe Coupee Port Commission and puts all its assets under the Port of Greater Baton Rouge.
It also widens the BR boundaries to take in Pointe Coupee Parish, which will gain two seats on the 15-member board for the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission.
The transaction took in the old ferry landing, which connected New Roads to St. Francisville, strategically placed to allow access not only to the Mississippi River, but also the Atchafalaya.
“It’s an untapped resource and it’s been under-utilized, as far as we’re concerned,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said after the official announcement.
“For the Greater Baton Rouge port to get involved is a win-win situation for us because they’re better geared to working with what the port has to offer and it brings forth bigger tenant and business opportunities, so this could be a great partnership that ultimately helps us attract new industry and business.”