René Thibodeaux upset three-term incumbent Bud Torres in the Oct. 12 election for parish sheriff.
Thibodeaux tallied 5,775 votes (58 percent) against 4,547 (42 percent) for Torres, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
He said the win allows him to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
“My grandfather was a chief of police in Fordoche and my dad worked 42 years, so I set out to do as many things as I could to prepare myself for this,” Thibodeaux said.
“I worked very hard, and my family was behind me working on this every day, so this was a huge accomplishment for me.”
“It was definitely an upset, but the people have spoken, and I fully accept the decision,” Torres said. “My opponent did a good job and apparently the people wanted something different.
“That happens in politics, and this is a political job and it’s the will of the people,” he said.
Thibodeaux served 11 years under Torres and 11 under Paul Raymond Smith, who lost to Torres in the 2007 election.
His father, Clarence Thibodeaux, served 42 years as a chief deputy for PCSO and his grandfather, Ophey Thibodeaux, was the first marshal for the Village of Fordoche.
Thibodeaux, who worked 11 years in Pointe Coupee schools as a D.A.R.E. officer under Torres, said he plans to resume the drug-prevention program, along with other initiatives to reduce the rate of youth crimes across the parish.
During his campaign, Thibodeaux touted his strong relationships with the chiefs of police in New Roads, Fordoche and Livonia as a way to establish a more united area law enforcement.
He said he wants to restore community policing, where a deputy can ride through a neighborhood, talk to the residents and establish a stronger bond between the community and law enforcement.