Renewal of a 10-year ad valorem tax Nov. 16 spared deep cuts to the Pointe Coupee Parish school system.
“Our prayers have been answered,” Superintendent Kim Canezaro said after the vote was in.
“It’s a relief, and I’m very thankful to the voters supported the schools in the district, and now it’s time to move forward.”
The school district still faces a challenge since it will receive approximately $1 million less than last year because of the departure of two barge liners from Pointe Coupee Parish.
“We have to tackle the budget problems,” Canezaro said. “We still have a deficit, so now we have to get with the board and see how they want to address that.”
Pointe Coupee Parish voters overwhelmingly approved renewal of a longstanding millage to support the parish school system.
A total of 7,082 votes, paved the way for the 10-year renewal of a tax, while 2,072 opposed it, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The total of 9,154 votes represented a 57.7 percent turnout.
Renewal of the millage was critical to the day-to-day operations of the Pointe Coupee Parish school system.
The property tax, which has been on the rolls since 1978, funds maintenance and operations of elementary and secondary public schools in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The millage is the second lowest in the state, only behind East Feliciana Parish.
The parish also will continue to grapple with the high attrition rate among teachers and other personnel, along with a shortage of highly qualified personnel.
The rising costs of insurance and classroom materials, along with needed repairs to campuses across the parish will continue to pose a challenge for the system.
The tax will generate approximately $5.66 million per year, which covers approximately 25 percent of the school system’s annual budget.
It goes toward general fund expenditures, salaries and benefits, maintenance, insurance, utilities and both public and non-public transportation.