Hurricane Marco foiled the reopening of the New Roads location of the state Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) on Monday, Aug. 24.
The office was scheduled to open, according to Matthew Boudreaux, public information director, but all OMV offices were closed due to weather concerns.
The office is located at 424 Hospital Road.
When it reopens, it will only accept customers by appointment, Boudreaux said.
Customers can schedule appointments online at www.EXPRESSLANE.org, he said.
Reinstatement services are not available at OMV field offices. Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website for services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records and duplicate registrations, Boudreaux said.
Customers also can find OMV news and updates on its social media page,