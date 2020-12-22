FORDOCHE -- The town received high marks for its work on a Neighorhood Watch Program geared at making it a much safer place to live.
State, Pointe Coupee Parish and municipal officials addressed the October meeting of the Fordoche Neighborhood Watch on Oct. 29. State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, Brad Joffrion, chief of detectives with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office; Mark Ward, parish Office of Emergency Preparedness; Mayor Teddy Gros and Police Chief Fred Gueho addressed the group.
LaCombe praised Fordoche for “taking a proactive approach to heading off crime,” in his hometown. “If something does not seem right, we have to reach out.”
Asked about juvenile crime, LaCombe said there is no local juvenile facility.
“We can hold them for 72 hours. You can send them to Lafayette or Baton Rouge for two days, and we, the taxpayers, are paying for this. We put ankle bracelets on them – they ignore them or cut them off.”
The state legislator suggested the group have a liason person work with the District Attorney’s Office.
“If you are aware of a juvenile set for trial, go that day. It’s good for the district attorney and the judge to see that people care and want something corrective prescribed,” he said.
Ward said, “There is definitely a drug problem in our parish, where we have more and more people dying from drug overdoses.”
He suggested the Neighborhood Watch “map out the residents who have security cameras, as many crimes are solved simply by accessing the cameras of private citizens.”
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux “hit the ground running” when he took office in July and has formed a new narcotics division, Joffrion added.
“It is staffed with three deputies, and the sheriff has assigned two vehicles. We now use K-9 dogs trained to sniff out drugs.”
Two officers have been assigned to the D.A.R.E. program and a multi-agency task force has been formed to improve communications between the Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments, he said.
Gueho also offered some suggestions.
“If you see a suspicious vehicle, try to take a picture of the license plate number, of course, without endangering yourself,” he said.
“Be aware of people working on roofs – there are people in Fordoche from Colombia and other areas doing roof repairs; we also have a lot of Lake Charles traffic speeding through the town.”
“If you see anything suspicious, call me or the dispatcher at (800) 256-1233 or 694-3737.”
The Neighborhood Watch program began in February shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea took shape as a group of residents saw a rise in crime, including petty thief, break-ins and drug activity.
The planning committee held bi-monthly meetings.
The organization adopted a brief mission statement: “To recognize and report suspicious activities.”
A street map of Fordoche was assembled into sections, or “blocks,” defining the communication network. Volunteers filled the positions of block captains.
Donations from concerned residents helped purchase and install 24 Neighborhood Watch signs.
Fordoche Mayor Teddy Gros and the Town Council provided the steel posts and mounting hardware.
The town maintenance crew, led by Shane Pickett, installed the signs with placement directions by Joe Lindley, a member of the planning committee.
Kim Thibodeaux and Lori Sanders have been maintaining a Facebook page that posts meeting announcements, watch tips and suspicious activities.
The Fordoche Neighborhood Watch’s planning committee has 15 members who can be contacted about the program.
They are: Dr. Henry and Lori Sanders, Donny and Karen Childers, Larry and Imogene Giordano, Gary and Arlene Zito, Phillip Dozier, Amy Harris, Joe Lindley, Tom McGill, Louis Smith, Kim Thibodeaux and Natalie Williams.