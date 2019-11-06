Adults ages 55 or older who want to get back into the workplace can take advantage of a program that helps with training and placement, according to Danielle Ruffin, of the Capital Area Agency on Aging.
Ruffin described the On the Job Experience (OJE) Program to the News Roads Rotary Club on Oct. 29.
When a person decides to go back to work, they might find the workplace has changed and certain skills are required, Ruffin said. The OJE program works with businesses willing to train a person to gain the skills needed for a job.
“We pay the salary while a person is with a company,” she said, “to give them a chance to train for 120 hours.”
Once a person completes the training period, the business may hire them or the person can seek employment with their new skills, she said.
The OJE program is income based to qualify, she added, but veterans benefits or disability benefits are not counted.
When a person gains employment, it is at the wage the business offers, she said, sometimes at minimum wage but sometimes as high as $11 or $12 an hour.
“Some people don’t want to lose Social Security or Medicare benefits, so they work part-time or accept minimum wage.” Ruffin said.
The OJE program has 68 participants in eight parishes now, she said.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Once someone becomes employed, “We track them for one year in the workforce to be sure they are working out at their job,” Ruffin said.
The OJE program is only one of two programs that help older Americans, she said. The Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) offers participants a chance to gain work experience in a variety of community service assignments at non-profit and local, state and federal agencies, according to an agency brochure.
The Capital Area Agency on Aging serves 18 parishes, including Pointe Coupee Parish, from its Baton Rouge office. For more information about the programs or other services the Capital Area Agency on Aging offers, call (225) 922-2525 or (800) 833-9883.