The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles remained closed in Pointe Coupee Parish on Monday, despite the reopening of eight locations around the state.
The reopening after representatives from the OMV and the state Office of Technology worked throughout the weekend to restore connections and customer services around the state.
Other area offices will remain closed as technicians iron out issues after a cyberattack shut down offices throughout the state on Nov. 18.
A total of 250 of the 500,000 computer servers throughout the state were affected by the attack, which also affected services with the state Department of Education and Department of Revenue, among other offices, state officials said.
The offices that reopened were limited to assisting customers only on vehicle registrations.
The following offices reopened Monday: Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Monroe, Lafayette and Thibodaux.
OTS technicians continue to troubleshoot issues at each location, according to Lt. Nick Manale, of the Louisiana State Police.
Manale said the public is asked to “exercise patience and conduct only vital time-sensitive OMV business during the limited regional openings.”
“Non-critical personal OMV needs should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices,” he said.
Additionally, the State Police Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will not be open to the public at this time.
Troopers will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited regional openings, Manale said.