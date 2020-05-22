One additional confirmed case brought the Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus to 182, according to the Louisiana Department of Health statistics Friday.
The death toll remained 22. Statewide, the case total reached 36,925, an increase of 421 from Thursday. The death toll increased to 2,545, up 39 from yesterday.
The totals for hospitalization and ventilator use brought encouraging news. The total number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals dropped to 897, while the ventilator use dipped to 104.
Those numbers will play a major role among state and federal officials on decisions to ease restriction.
The case total comes from results of 311,808 tests conducted across the state. Of those tests, commercial sites accounted for 297,370 exams and the state lab conducted the remaining 14,438.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,370 cases, 216 deaths.
Ascension: 785 cases, 50 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 541 cases, 39 deaths.
Livingston: 366 cases, 25 deaths.
St. Landry: 247 cases, 51 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 154 cases, 30 deaths
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 7,232 cases, 430 deaths.
Orleans: 6,934 cases, 495 deaths.
Caddo: 2,293 cases, 157 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,609 cases, 147 deaths
Ouachita: 1,041 cases, 31 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 838 cases, 77 deaths