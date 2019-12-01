BATON ROUGE – For the first time since 1978, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will be playing for a state football championship.
The Hornets advanced to the LHSAA Division IV title game after beating Southern Lab 21-8 on Friday.
They will face Ouachita Christian, 56-41 winners over Country Day.
The site of the game not known but may be determined Saturday.
Ouachita Christian (12-1) is the higher seed at No. 5 and is considered the home team. Catholic-PC (11-2) is seeded No. 7.
The Hornets took a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on quarterback Aiden Vosburg’s 1-yard scoring run and Cameron Decoteau’s PAT kick.
The lead went up to 14-0 in the middle of the third quarter when Matthew Langlois scored on a 13-yard run. Decoteau added the PAT kick with 6:34 in the quarter.
The touchdown came four plays after Collin Grezaffi, the Hornets’ leading rusher, left the game with a shoulder injury.
The senior had been the workhorse for Catholic-PC to that point of the game, with 85 yards on 14 carries.
Catholic-PC’s final score came on Southern Lab’s next possession.
Facing a first-and-10 at the Hornet 25, Kitten quarterback Angelo Izzard attempted a sneak up the middle but lost the ball.
Chayse Buriege picked up the loose ball and raced 75 yards for the touchdown. Decoteau’s third PAT kick put the Hornets up 21-0 with 2:23 left in the third quarter.
Southern Lab finally got on the scoreboard with 5:48 left in the game on Izzard’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Senoj Jones. Latrell Pruitt ran in the two-point conversion.
But any hopes of more points by Southern Lab ended when Langlois intercepted Izzard’s pass at the Hornet 10 with 1:56 in the game.
On offense, Langlois had 71 yards rushing on 9 carries. Aaron Beatty added 39 yards on 13 carries, while Vosburg had 25 yards on 11 carries.
Izzard led Southern Lab with 57 yards on 7 carries, while completing 4 of 17 passes for 75 yards. Pruitt also had 45 yards on 12 carries.
Catholic-PC 21, Southern Lab 8
Yardstick CPC SL
First downs 17 9
Rushing 247 120
Passing 46 75
C-A-I 1-2-0 4-17-1
Punts-avg. 3-39.3 5-37.0
Fumbles 3-3 3-2
Penalties 6-61½ 5-36½
Score by quarters
Catholic-PC 7 0 14 0 - 21
Southern Lab 0 0 0 8 - 8
Scoring summary
CPC – Aiden Vosburg 1 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
CPC – Matthew Langlois 13 run (Decoteau kick)
CPC – Chayse Buriege 75 fumble return (Decoteau kick)
SL – xxxx 27 pass from Angelo Izzard (Latrell Pruitt run)