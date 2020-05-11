NEW ROADS -- A partnership between Pointe Coupee Parish Government and Hope Ministry of Pointe Coupee will aim to ease hardship for residents and businesses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The One Pointe Coupee Fund will reach out to help close in the gap for those who have been laid off our had their hours cut during the pandemic.
No applications will be taken by phone. The deadline is noon, June 1.
The fund will benefit employees deemed “nonessential” during the Stay at Home order. Examples of those workers include food service personnel, bartender, barbers, cosmetologists and others.
Members of the Pointe Coupee Parish business community contributed the first round of funding. Those businesses included CLECO, Shelter Insurance and Brookshire (parent company of Super 1 Foods), Union Pacific, Enbridge, Pointe Coupee Electric, New Road Lions Club and numeros parish residents.
The One Pointe Coupee Fund was established with the vision of providing help to our residents during times of crisis.
One Pointe Coupee in conjunction with Pointe Coupee Parish Government and Hope Ministry of Pointe Coupee will be taking applications for assistance for those who have become unemployed or underemployed due to the Covid 19 pandemic and who need assistance.
Pointe Coupee Parish residents may obtain an application at pcparish.org or outside the Courthouse Annex at 160 East Main St. in New Roads. Completed forms can be mailed to the address on the form or dropped in the mail slot at the Courthouse Annex.