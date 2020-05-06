Gov. John Bel Edwards will speak at 4:30 p.m. on the latest issues regarding COVID-19.
Network issues today impacted the Louisiana Department of Health epdiemiolgy database that powers its COVID-19 reporting system for positive cases from labs, as well as deaths.
Today's udpate will post as soon as the server issues have been resolved, according to a statement on the LDH website.
The address today will mark the second this week for Gov. Edwards, who has scaled down the briefings from five days a week to three. Join us here at 4:30 p.m. for his address .