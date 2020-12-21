NEW ROADS -- The latest spike in coronavirus totals has led to the cancellation of Pointe Coupee Parish Mardi Gras Parades, according to a new release from the Pointe Coupee Parish Goverment released Monday. .
Officials from Pointe Coupee Parish Government, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, the City of New Roads, the New Roads City Police Department – along with the Community Carnival Club, New Roads Lions Club, Krewe of Old River – made what Parish President Major Thibaut described as “the difficult decision” to cancel the festivities.
The Mardi Gras festivities do not allow for social distancing, and the risk of infection would be extremely high for those who participate, according to Thibaut.
Healthcare and hospital systems simply could not handle additional caseload on top of the already rising numbers, he said.
“While the decision was one that was difficult and not taken lightly, as a group it was determined that the health and well-being of our citizens and visitors is top priority,” Thibaut said. “We thank our community for their past and continued support of our carnival parades, and we all look forward to returning to our regular carnival season in 2022.”