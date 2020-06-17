The deadline is Saturday, June 20, for Louisiana residents to register online so they can vote in the July 11 election, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
That also is the day that kicks off early voting.
The July 11 presidential preference primary election is a statewide federal election.
It includes state and local party office races in 47 parishes, and local and municipal races and propositions in 24 parishes.
Potential voters can register through the secretary of state’s GeauxVote Online Registration System.
Early voting has been extended by one week by the Emergency Election Plan issued by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
Early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 20 to July 4. There will be no early voting on Sunday, June 21, and Sunday, June 28.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. July 7. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. July 10.
The application can be requested online through the Secretary of State Office’s Voter Portal or in writing through the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the parish Courthouse, 211 E. Main St., New Roads.
For more information, contact Registrar Shanika Olinde at (225) 638-5537.