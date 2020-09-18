A popular annual attraction hits the streets in New Roads six months after circumstances left it stuck in park.
The City of New Roads will present its 11th Annual Car Show Saturday along Main Street.
The show is set to run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
“We’re going to have handwashing stations throughout the area; it’s easy at this kind of event to practice social-distancing,” New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said. “We’re just glad we can finally make it happen.”
Competition is open to categories for cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Spectators will vote on what they consider the best vehicles in the event. Awards will go to the top 50 winners.
Categories will include a “Top 50,” “Top 25,” “Best of Show” and “Longest Haul.”
More than 300 participants are expected for the event, while more than 100 awards will be presented over the course of the day.
“The people are excited and we’re ready to get these cars running,” New Roads Main Street Manager George Miller said. “We’re hoping the third try will be the charm.”
In addition, national radio personality Terry Mason of “The Hot Rod Show” will broadcast from the event.
The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, in which half the proceeds will benefit Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice.
Door prizes also will be awarded.
For more information, contact Miller at (225) 287-4068 or Larenda Broussard at (225) 638-5360, ext. 401.