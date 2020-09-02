OSCAR – Carol Vincent got a rude awakening at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, even though she was not asleep.
Vincent was watching coverage of Hurricane Laura on The Weather Channel when news of the storm literally hit home.
Her home in Meadow Lane Subdivision sustained severe damage when a pecan tree limb crashed through the roof.
No injuries were reported.
The winds blew hard until noise from the gusts suddenly stopped.
“You could hear leaves rustling, then a big pop and then the ground shook – talk about a wakeup call,” she said.
“I rushed to the door, looked out and thanked the Lord that nobody was hurt.”
Luckily for Vincent, the branch did not crash through the room where she was sitting.
“It hadn’t come across the room where I was sitting,” she said.
Vincent said she often heard trees crackle, but she had never encountered a crash through the house.
“We had trees on the fence line and every so often one would topple,” she said. “The way this one broke, I wonder if we had an extra push from the wind.”
She called a state relief hotline to find tarps. They referred her to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“Not long after I got off the phone, I had deputies out here with tarps to make sure everything was okay,” Vincent said.
“I was well taken care of.”
The crash also damaged a shed, trailer and fence.
The home remains livable despite the damage, but the cave-in left a huge mess, she said.
Vincent does not relish the process of home repairs, but she said she was thankful nobody was injured, or worse.
“It goes to show you that the Lord can do what He wants to do, when He wants to do it,” she said.
“I’m just glad He didn’t choose to take us out in the process.”