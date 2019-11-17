NEW ROADS -- Pointe Coupee Parish voters overwhelmingly approved renewal of a longstanding millage to support the parish school system.
A total of 7,082 votes (77 percent) paved the way for the 10-year renewal of a tax, while 2.072 opposed, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
“Our prayers have been answered,” said Superintendent Kim Canezaro, who took office in July. “It’s a relief, and I’m very thankful toe the voters supported the schools in the district, but now it's back to work and time to move forward."
The total of 9,154 votes represented a 57.7 percent turnout for the race.
Renewal of the millage was critical to the day-to-day operations of the Pointe Coupee Parish= School System. It only covers the current day-to-day needs.
The property tax, which has been on the rolls since 1978, funds maintenance and operations of elementary and secondary public schools in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The millage is the second lowest in the state, only behind East Feliciana.
Challenges still loom for the Pointe Coupee school system. The district will receive approximately $1 million less than last year because of the departure of two barge liners from Pointe Coupee Parish.
The parish will also continue to grapple with the high attrition rate among teachers and other personnel, along with a shortage of highly qualified personnel. The rising costs of insurance and classroom materials, along with needed repairs to campuses across the parish will continue to pose a challenge for the system.
The tax will generate approximately $5.66 million per year, which covers approximately 25
percent of the school system’s annual budget. It goes toward general fund expenditures, salaries and benefits, maintenance, insurance, utilities, and both public and non-public transportation.
The millage is subject to the homestead exemption law, which means the first $75,000 of the domiciliary residence is exempt from the tax. As an example, residents who own a $150,000 home would pay $200 per year, while owners of a $300,000 domiciliary dwelling would be levied a $400 annual tax and residents with a $600,000 home would pay $800 per year.