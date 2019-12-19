Improvements to parish buildings, roads and recreation – along with work on the False River Eco System – highlight a $17.9 million 2020 budget approved by the Pointe Coupee Parish Council.
The council made its vote after it gave the go-ahead on amendments to the 2019 budget that included renegotiated contracts for mosquito control and garbage collection, the phaseout plan for lease of rental space, heavy equipment and higher interest bonds.
It also required compliance of a Home Rule Charter requirement for establishment of a “Rainy Day” Fund and a reserve fund.
The spending plan, which council members approved at their final meeting of the year on Dec. 11, includes $16,546,100 in revenue, along with $5.36 million for the 2020 capital budget.
Pointe Coupee Parish will receive $2.25 million in state bonds, for which most of the fund would cover the cost for renovations to the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse, Pointe Coupee Parish Governmental Annex, Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center and the old Department of Motor Vehicles office.
“Our parish buildings are in desperate need of renovation,” Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said in his address to the council before the final vote.
“With additional capital outlay funds from the state, we will continue to make improvements and restoration to these existing buildings as the next five years progress.”
The bulk of the repairs and renovations will focus on the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.
The project totals $1,021,600, but the parish will receive $375,000 from revenue that state lawmakers approved in the 2019 capital outlay bill.
The work includes replacement of the roof, ADA upgrades and interior repairs, along with elimination of water intrusion issues.
The parish hopes to begin work on the Detention Center in the first quarter of 2020, while the other projects likely will roll into action by spring.
Thibaut said the parish likely will apply for additional state capital outlay funding to make additional upgrades and improvements to the Detention Center.
The Parish Council/Parish Government Annex Building across from the courthouse will receive a new HVAC system and undergo interior repairs.
The original estimate totaled $324,000, but $187,600 from the capital outlay bill will trim the price tag to $136,500.
HVAC and waterproofing repairs comprise the work list for the Detention Center, at an expected cost of $493,487. The parish has already doled out $19,000 to replace pluming in the kitchen.
Repairs to the old DMV building – which houses offices for the Louisiana National Guard and a Veterans Affairs office – will cost $390,280.
The parish will spend more than $1 million over the next five years through dedicated sales revenues and the bond issuance to acquire new equipment, which would implement a move toward outright ownership rather than costly rental agreements.
State revenue also will help in the continuation of work to the False River Eco System project. The area underwent a biannual drawdown in September, which has brought the depth just under 10 feet.
Thibaut has also proposed a new Batchelor Park on property the parish owns for residents on the northern end of the parish. He said he also plans for a new concession stand, restroom and storage facility for the False River Recreation Park.
“Should ‘Friends of the Park’ or another entity provide funding sooner than later for these improvements, we can upgrade other areas of the property,” he said.
The capital budget reflects an increase in spending through 2023. The parish plans to spend almost $2.9 million in 2020, just under $2.6 million in 2021 and $2.8 million in 2022.
Building maintenance and replacement will include $511,880 in 2021 and $1 million for 2022 and 2023.
The budget for drainage will increase from $380,000 in 2020 to $1.2 million in 2021, $1.438 million, and $2.5 million in 2023.
Road construction will receive $350,000 in 2020 and $200,000 for 2021 and 2022 but increases to $1 million for 2023 and 2024.
“Our road program is underway and fully funded,” Thibaut said. “It includes plans to make improvements to roads and bridges in need.
“It is a priority to address the parish roads that are most heavily traveled by our residents and by those who visit and patronize our business,” he said.
Funding for the program will continue to be provided by dedicated sales tax revenues, the parish president said.
The projected revenue for 2020 includes $5.391 million from taxes, along with $397,200 from licenses and permits, $3,189,600 from intergovernmental funding (funds divided among local agencies), $4,824,400 from charges for services, $163,000 from fines and forfeitures, $272,400 from miscellaneous revenue and $2,385,500 from transfers.
Other expenditures and expenses include the $2,336,075 for the general governmental building, $2,023,650 for waste disposal, $1.427 million for conservation, $1.45 million for natural gas service, $130,000 for benefits, $834,000 under public safety, $723,965 under highways and streets and $837,660 for cultural and recreation.