A 2021 fiscal year budget with expenditures of nearly $19 million gained approval from the Pointe Coupee Parish Council during its final meeting of 2020 Tuesday night.
The budget anticipates new revenues of $17,783,782.
Expenditures will total $18,956,910, but that figure comes from an influx of bond money and revenue recorded in 2019 for projects that got underway in 2020.
The revenue sources include $5,193,225 from charges for services along with $4,958,037 from taxes and $3,888,100 from intergovernmental revenues and grants.
It will generate $3,428,000 from transfers, along with $423,200 from licenses and permits, $220,120 from fines and forfeitures.
The 2021 budget anticipates a 15 percent decrease in sales taxes from last year. It comes on the heels of sales tax revenue that increased 10 percent from last year’s initial budget, despite fears in March that the pandemic would trigger sales tax shortfall as high as 25 percent.
Sale tax revenues for last month reflected an increase of 5 percent from the same time last year,
Despite the stronger than expected sales tax revenue this year, Parish President Major Thibaut told the council the parish could not afford to let its guard down.
“We’re hearing a lot of economists warn that it will go the other way, so we’re going to follow what they’re projecting,” he said. “I hope it’s wrong, but we’d rather play it safe.”
A 3 percent cost-of-living pay hike for parish employees, gas system upgrades, continued renovation of parish buildings and work on False River are among the items planned for the 2021 spending plan.
A combination of stimulus checks and the additional $600 per week that the federal government tacked on to unemployment checks brought a boost to sales tax revenue.
The expiration of the federal add-on for jobless pay brought a dip in the sales tax revenue, but the overall total for 2020 likely will finish 5 percent higher than last year, Thibaut said.
Meanwhile, the budget will include the continuation of work that began this year on renovation of parish buildings but encountered delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, a 100 percent allocation of state capital outlay funding will allow for bulkhead repairs on False River, as well as the rebuilding bridge along The Island. The bridge sustained extensive damage during the 2016 flood.
Expenditures include $3,118,000 in capital outlays, $1,877,584 for natural gas service, $1,843,966 for waste disposal.
The budget also funnels $1,378,071 into conservation, along with $704,175 for highways and streets and $693,444 for culture and recreation.
The 2021 capital budget includes $3,118,000 is broken down as follows: $1,478,000 for building maintenance and replacement, $895,000 for drainage, $175,000 for drainage and road equipment, $70,000 parishwide recreation, $100,000 for roads and bridges and $400,000 for road construction.