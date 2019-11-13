An 8-2 vote by the Pointe Coupee Parish Council rendered Tuesday night will usher in transition to a single governing board for the eight sewer districts across the parish.
The decision will not eliminate the districts but will create one ruling body to oversee each district.
Each of the nine Parish Council members may serve on the board or appoint a liaison to serve on his behalf. The new format also will allow the parish president to appoint a member on his behalf.
The transition will take effect in January.
Councilmen Edward Bazile and Charles Watkins – the two African-American board members – opposed the measure.
Bazile, who represents 90 percent of the district, said, “It’s a tough situation here, but I wanted to see it continue this way because of the background of that district, and they’ve sustained themselves.
“But times have changed and I’m sorry we were defeated, but we have to move on.
“I voted against this because I feel like my district has done really well,” Bazile said.
The vote came after Sewer District 1 President Joetta Joseph and Baton Rouge attorney Mary Roper – representing the district – addressed the council during the public comment period.
They asked the council members to slow down on the consolidation efforts.
“We’re asking you to take this a little more slowly,” Roper said.
“Sewer District 1 is concerned about this vote because they fear it would dilute their vote on the board, and passage of (a) Home Rule Charter has paved the way for this to happen.”
The governing board for Sewer District 1 fears the consolidation will lead to the consolidation of the board itself, Roper told the council.
“It will dilute or take away their voice,” she said. “When you’re lost in a shuffle or have no voice, that’s when democracy fumbles.”
Roper said the District 1 board was proud of the way it managed the district and fees, which led to another major concern.
District 1 board members also fear “an ultimate consolidation of the district” would carry a larger burden, and that there would have to be a reorganization of the fee structure to ensure parity across the parish.
“That would put Sewer District 1 at a disadvantage because they have had a ‘user friendly’ rate.”
Joseph, meanwhile, said the council was acting too quickly on the measure.
She and other board members said they fear the consolidation would have a negative impact on District 1.
“We’re concerned about the people we serve and when you look at the income levels of those people and the possibility of user fees being impacted, that’s a grave concern,” Joseph said.
“We believe in change, but at the same time, let’s slow it down a bit, look at it and see what else we can do to help with the sewer districts.”
Joseph left angrily from the council chamber along with Roper after the final vote.
“This is all on racial lines,” Joseph said. “But we will see ya’ll at the polls.”
Both refused to comment outside the chambers after the council rendered its decision.
The discussion on board consolidation began in late August.
The Parish Council had already been addressed the issue in detail, said Parish President Major Thibaut, who recommended the board consolidation.
He based his recommendation on the growing list of repairs needed parishwide to ensure sewer systems meet the compliance standards set by state Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The parish spent more than $90,000 on sewer districts only to get them into operation – but not the minimum compliance. The district also spent another $20,000 on compliance with the EPA.
The consolidation efforts stemmed from studies of the sewer system, which was identified as one of the parish’s biggest liabilities, Thibaut said.
He denied claims that the consolidation would serve as an opportunity to raise sewer rates immediately or sell off the sewer systems.
“All this does is consolidate the board – nothing more, nothing less,” he said.
The issue hinges on the parish’s need to bring the system back into compliance.
The parish has received letters from the state Department of Environmental Quality, which warned the parish it would face fines of $50,000 per day for noncompliance, Thibaut said.
“It’s not about fees increasing, taking away representation or anybody’s voice,” he said. “I appreciate what the districts have done as a public service, but if our parish is going to move forward, we have to do it together.
“It’s easier as a board to see and oversee each and every one of them to identify priorities and how to go about fixing them,” Thibaut said. “None of the districts are in great financial shape, but some are doing better than others.”
Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux said prior to the vote that the parish needs to take a different approach in hopes of a plan that will benefit the entire parish.
“This is been an ongoing issue for years,” he said. “The Police Jury year after year spent taxpayer dollars to help out sewer districts across the board, but if you look at this as a parishwide issue, 10 percent of the parish has sewer districts, so 90 percent of the parish is footing the bill for 10 percent.
“If we’re not good stewards of grant money we’re already given for these districts, they’re going to look at us and say we can’t maintain what we already have and why should they give us grant money for something we can’t sustain,” he said.
“This is not a vendetta … I think this benefits parish as a whole and that’s where I stand on it.”
Councilman Kurt Jarreau, who served 11 years as a police juror, said the move falls in place with accountability the parish residents sought from government when they approved the Home Rule Charter.
“This is a tough one, and it’s no reflection on anybody, but I’ve seen more organization here in the last six months than I had seen my entire career here,” he said.
“During the days of 12 districts of the Police Jury, we were dysfunctional a lot of the time.”