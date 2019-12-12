The Pointe Coupee Parish Council joined in the revelry over the triumphs of the Catholic-Pointe Coupee Hornet football team.
Parish Council members unanimously approved a resolution that authorized Parish President Major Thibaut to proclaim Friday, Dec. 13 “Green Hornet Day” throughout Pointe Coupee Parish.
The proclamation came three days before Division IV State Championship Game in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is at noon.
As part of the proclamation, the parish invites all Pointe Coupee Parish residents and those beyond its borders “to don the Green and White in support of the CHSPC Hornet Football Team.”
The proclamation coincided with a similar move the Pointe Coupee Parish Jury approved prior to CHSPC’s subsequent Class 1A state title win over St. Edmund – on Dec. 13, 1978.
“Whereas, this year the Green Hornet football team consisting of only 39 hardworking young men, led by head coach David Simoneaux and his staff have earned the right to represent their school and their community in the Division IV State Championship and whereas this week the tight-knit group of 39 brothers from all across Pointe Coupee Parish and its borders, accompanied by their dedicated support staff of trainers, cheerleaders, Stingerettes, fellow students, faculty and an army of green-and-white fans will descent upon the “Big Easy” into the Louisiana Superdome once again, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, where the Hornets will take their earned shot in placing their names and school in the history books once again when they face the 12-1 Ouachita Christian Eagles, the Pointe Coupee Parish President and the Pointe Coupee Parish Council do hereby proclaim Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 as “Green Hornet Day” in Pointe Coupee Parish to commemorate the 1978 CHSPC Green Hornet State Football Champions and to celebrate the 2019 CHSPC Green Hornet Football Team’s return to the State Championship game.”