Pointe Coupee Parish moved one step closer to adopting legislation to enact zoning laws in the parish.
Parish Council members agreed at their executive committee Tuesday, June 22, to bring the issue to a vote at the next regular meeting, scheduled for July 13.
Approval of the measure would establish zoning and maps of the area for the parish. It would mark the first time that parish government enacted zoning legislation.
“It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s going to be a starting point to build on,” Parish President Major Thibaut said.
In preparation for the move toward zoning, council members voted at their last meeting to enact a moratorium on development of subdivisions until zoning maps are approved.
The council voted this week to add RV/travel trailer parks to the moratorium for six months.
The vote on a final decision for zoning will culminate more than a year of discussions and debate over the issues.
The move toward zoning also predicates several attempts over the past 12 years that fizzled due to disagreements on how to enact the plan.
The latest move for zoning has had its share of bumpy roads, but most residents recognize the need to move forward, said council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux, who pushed for the formation of a Planning and Zoning Commission in late 2019.
“I think a lot of people who have had reservations realize where it can take us in the future,” he said after the meeting.
“If you don’t put something in place now, then 20 or 30 years down the road, our kids will be left with problems.”
Zoning ordinances also could put Pointe Coupee Parish in a better position to determine how it should address prospective industries that may seek to build in the parish.
The parish wants an increased industrial presence to increase the tax base, but without sacrificing quality of life for residents, he said.
More densely populated parishes grapple with that issue on a regular basis.
Ascension and Livingston – two of the fastest growing parishes in the state – continue to grapple on how to maintain a balance between residential and commercial/industrial areas.
Most of those problems stem from a lack of zoning laws, Boudreaux said.
“I don’t mean to pick on Livingston, but you have all these houses in densely populated areas, and then right in the middle, you have this big commercial development,” he said.
“A lot of people want to preserve their agricultural heritage.”
Efforts to enact zoning laws date back more than a decade.
Ken Thompson, who lives in an agricultural area along La. 1 near Lakeland, said the lack of zoning led to a Dollar General Store locating near his home.
Another resident said the parish owes it to the next generation to preserve what has made Pointe Coupee Parish a desirable place to live.
“I’ve seen beautiful places to live, but nowhere would I like to live more than Pointe Coupee,” Lakeland resident Thomas Mounger said.
“It’s our responsibility to pass this to the next generation, and pass this while leaving it better than we found it.”
The lack of zoning laws has left residents without much say-so on those matters, Boudreaux said.
“There’s nothing right now from preventing anyone from buying a piece of property in an unincorporated area, next to anybody in parish and build whatever they want … there’s nothing to prevent them from doing that,” he said.
“A lot of people against zoning say don’t tell me what to do with my property, but in the same respect, they may say they don’t want their neighbor to do something with their property.
“I want people to understand that this is no intent to restrict people on what they can do with their property,” Boudreaux said.
“It’s to grow this parish in a smart way … a lot of landowners in the parish didn’t necessarily agree with the zoning, but they understand the reasoning and purpose for it.”
Zoning would still allow flexibility, according to James Beard, chairman of the Pointe Coupee Planning Commission.
“The proposed map is not set in stone,” he said. “They did the proposed zoning map based on current land use … just because we approve this doesn’t mean it can’t change.”
While some residents fear changes with zoning, the goal is to help preserve much of what has drawn residents to the parish, Boudreaux said.
He said he still finds it hard to believe zoning laws may finally come to fruition.
“It’s hard to believe, and I don’t think the people on the Planning Commission realized what they were getting into … it’s been a lot of work on their part, but they’re the ones who’ve driven this.
“I’m sure in the future we will have issues when someone has a property and wants us to rezone it, but that will just be a tough decision we have to make.
“It’s about protecting landowners, and not about preventing people from doing what they want with their property.”