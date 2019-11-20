Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut began his wish list for needs on the local level in the aftermath of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s victory in the Nov. 16 runoff.
Upgrades to parish infrastructure – roads and buildings – and a boost in economic development top the priority list, he said.
“We need as much help as we can get to bring jobs and businesses to this area, and with the new port partnership it sometimes takes the state stepping in to offer some incentives to larger companies,” Thibaut said. “Certainly, we will need he and his administration’s ears to seal some deals for us,”
Thibaut’s longstanding relationship with Edwards goes back to the years they served together in the House.
The solid working relationship should help, Thibaut said.
“We’ve had many conversations on the needs here in the parish, he’s aware of them and it’s nice not to have to start from scratch, ranging from dealing with department heads or the governor himself, so we will be able to continue focusing on the things we’ve been working on,” he said.
Thibaut and Edwards – both Democrats – served together in the House of Representatives when Thibaut represented District 18 and Edwards served District 72, which includes his native Tangipahoa Parish.
Thibaut is confident that Edwards will maintain a cordial relationship with both sides of the floor in the House and Senate, despite a larger number of Republicans in both chambers.
“Republicans had the majority already, and when I was there when he served and he had a pretty good track record of dealing with everyone and trying to find compromise – that’s the only way you can get anything done,” he said. “He’ll just have to continue because you’ll have a whole new legislature due to term limits or those who chose not to run, so it’s more about rebuilding and reestablishing working relationships than it is about Republicans and Democrats.
“The most important part is to ensure he keeps those working relationships, so we don’t become like Washington, where lawmakers don’t always vote on party lines,” Thibaut said. “In Louisiana, there’s still room for compromise, regardless of the party.”
Pointe Coupee Parish followed suit with majority of state voters in their support for Edwards, who landed a second term as governor after he defeated Republican Eddie Rispone in the runoff.
THE VOTE
Edwards, a Democrat from Amite, finished with 5,740 votes (58 percent) in Pointe Coupee, against the 4,234 (42 percent) for Rispone, according to unofficial returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. Turnout was a solid 63 percent.
Rispone carried 11 of the precincts, but Edwards gained most of his support in the more populated areas of the parish, particularly in the New Roads area.
Edwards took a higher percentage in the early voting, in which he finished with 2,214 votes (63 percent), against 1,299 (37 percent) for Rispone.
A 40,000-plus margin of votes separated Edwards and Rispone in the statewide vote.
Edwards, 48, finished with 774,469 votes (51 percent) against 734,128 (49 percent) for Rispone, 70, a lifelong Baton Rouge resident and owner of a successful construction company.
Rispone led the race much of the evening, albeit by a margin of less than 10 percent. Votes from the urban areas – New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport – put Edwards over the top.
It marked the smallest margin since Dave Treen of New Orleans became the Louisiana’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction when he defeated Democrat Louis Lambert of Gonzales in a runoff Dec. 8, 1979.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin will serve four years as Secretary of State after his win over Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.
He garnered 867,449 votes (59 percent) against Greenup’s 601,102 (41 percent) to land his first full term for the seat he gained in 2018 upon the resignation of Tom Schedler, who left office amid allegations of sexual harassment with an employee from his office. Schedler settled the issue out of court.
The margin was far closer in Pointe Coupee Parish, where only 32 votes separated Ardoin from Greenup.
Ardoin gained 1,731 votes against 1,699 for Greenup, a Clinton-based employee of the East Feliciana Clerk of Court’s Office. She also finished runner-up to Ardoin in a 2018 race to fill Schedler’s unexpired term.