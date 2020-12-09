It’s that time again.
Collection is underway for property taxes for 2020 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Payments must be made no later than Dec. 31 to avoid interest and penalties.
Checks will not be accepted for payments after the due date. Property owners whose taxes are escrowed should forward their tax notice to their mortgage holder.
Those who receive a notice for property that has been sold should notify the Pointe Coupee Parish Tax Collector’s Office, inside the Courthouse. Residents who have not yet received their notices should call the office at (225) 638-5433.
Tax payments can be made in person at 128 Court Street, New Roads. Those who wish to pay by mail can send their payment to P.O. Box 248, New Roads, La., 70760, or by credit card at www.pcpso.org, or by calling (877) 793-7141.
A fee is charged for payments made by credit card.