Parish President Major Thibaut said he realizes the shortage of volunteer fighters is not limited to his jurisdiction alone, but he said he is exploring options to reverse that issue in Pointe Coupee Parish.
In the same vein as state Fire Marshal Butch Browning, Thibaut said a viable solution eludes Pointe Coupee officials.
The parish does not lack options, but which move would best serve Pointe Coupee Parish remains a tough issue.
“It’s a challenge and part of the training for a volunteer is almost as much as a paid firefighter, and I guess that makes it harder to be a volunteer,” Thibaut said.
“I’m not sure there’s a better way to incentivize them or to manage the volunteers we have as part of a way for us to bring the fire departments together to see if we can work together better.”
A merger or consolidation of departments could make a difference, but any viable decision must involve open minds, he said.
“I think we need to look at all of the above,” Thibaut said. “We started with the sewer districts because they were the most in need and it was getting to a point that they were costing the parish out of pocket, and we felt like a consolidated board could fix each district.”
A “one size fits all” approach may not work, but the parish will not get the answer without input from firefighters.
“I think we have to get them together and working together to share resources and ideas,” Thibaut said.
“I was pleased to find out when we met with them that the chiefs are getting together regularly and have done that for a year or so, which has helped in terms of sharing ideas of what might work here or could work there, but there’s a lot to be gained in a parish like ours to see how we can work together.”
Voters showed their faith to local fire districts in the October when millages for all five fire districts passed overwhelmingly during the primary elections.
Fire districts have not faced the costs that some of the sewer districts have incurred for the parish, but the parish has an incentive if the Pointe Coupee departments forge a stronger bond, Thibaut said.
Thibaut is no stranger to efforts geared toward stronger fire districts – and he has found success in the work. He worked with a consolidation program for the West Baton Rouge Fire District.
“That was my district; I was in all those meetings and it was not easy to do,” he said. “But I think they’ll tell you now that while some of them were opposed – it wasn’t perfect at the start of it – but it got better in the long run.
In some cases, parish fire districts have used one coordinator, who works with all the districts to ensure purchases are made altogether so they can buy in bulk and save money.
The coordinator also communicates with all districts to exchange ideas on what may work and what may not, Thibaut said.
He believes Pointe Coupee Parish could benefit from that type of system.
“I’ve always felt we’re stronger when we’re working together,” Thibaut said. “There’s definitely room for improvement, and our ratings can always use improvement when it comes to the districts.”
Thibaut said he may ask state Sen. Rick Ward and state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe to consider legislation that would give Pointe Coupee Parish more authority to deal with its own districts.
It would promote a greater sense of organization from a parishwide standpoint, the parish president said.
“Some do not have bylaws, and we’ve looked up and down in the courthouse, and we’re not sure how they were created,” he said.
“Some were created and had no stipulation as to the number of board members or other requirements, and some were created when details weren’t important.”
It would fall in place with the push toward efficiency in parish government, Thibaut said.
“If we’re going to operate more efficiently in the parish, that’s going to have to trickle down to fire districts and all other boards and commissions,” he said.
The parish government plans to launch a study around the state – and even across the nation – to see what works in communities similar to Pointe Coupee Parish, and how it could improve parish operations.
“There’s no reason in all of this for us to have to reinvent the wheel,” Thibaut said. “Other places have had success and failures.
“We have a lot on our plate, and our fire districts are a priority, but we need to do what we can to see them improve,” he said.
“Their experiences and their opinions really matter, and we don’t want to do anything detrimental, but at the same time, our council is charged with appointing board members each year and, therefore, it’s our council’s duty to make sure they not only appoint right people, but to determine if the setup is right.
“We haven’t gotten that far into it, but it’s a good time to look at it,” Thibaut said.