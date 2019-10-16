Two longtime Pointe Coupee Parish officials prevailed in their bids for another four years in office during the Oct. 12 election.
Pointe Coupee Parish Clerk of Court Lanell Swindler Landry defeated Sheri LaGrone by just short of a 3-1 margin to gain a sixth term in office.
Landry notched 7,061 votes (74 percent) against 2,528 (26 percent) for LaGrone.
Dr. Harry Kellerman, who has worked with the coroner’s office since 1973, defeated Dr. Joe Gannon, but with a considerably smaller margin than the clerk’s race.
Kellerman tallied 5,124 votes (55 percent) against 4,110 for Gannon.
Landry, a native of New Roads and resident of Morganza, has served in office since 2000.
“I felt very honored and humbled by the support, calls and texts I’ve received,” she said. “I thank everyone for their support.”
Landry said in her campaign that she promises to continue goals she made with the assistance of her deputy clerks, including the indexing of more than 4 million images and over 5,000 maps. She also promised to continue to obtain public and private funds to document historical records.
LaGrone, also a Morganza resident, is employed by a local energy company and nationally certified as an accounts-payable specialist.
Kellerman’s experience with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office began in 1973 as a deputy coroner, and then as coroner.
Gannon has served 25 years as a practicing surgeon. He is an actively practicing physician in Pointe Coupee Parish who has served as an assistant deputy coroner, and a medical director for Pointe Coupee Parish fire districts 4 and 5.