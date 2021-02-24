The newest – and largest – highway structure for Pointe Coupee Parish posed the biggest challenge to reopen once the winter storm ended last week.
The John J. Audubon Bridge, which connects La. 10 in Pointe Coupee Parish to U.S. 61 near St. Francisville, reopened Thursday, Feb. 18.
The roadway reopened approximately 24 hours after other highways in south Louisiana resumed service.
“It was a long, tough week,” Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
Chemicals and salt helped road crews de-ice interstate highways, but the Audubon Bridge posed a different challenge. The 520-foot-high bridge was one of the first in the state to freeze, mainly because of its height.
“They had to scrape the ice off the bridge,” Thibodeaux said. “They couldn’t put any salt or chemicals on the bridge because both could cause corrosion on a cable-supported bridge.”
The closures came during a winter storm that brought more than 48 hours of subfreezing temperatures, ice and snow to south Louisiana.
It marked of the longest period of ice and subfreezing temperatures since 2014. Roads remained iced over in Pointe Coupee Parish until Feb. 16.
A total of 46 accidents occurred in the 2½-day period, he said.
“Morganza-to-Lettsworth was horrible even that day, when everything was thawing out,” he said. “But I want to commend my dispatchers, who were overloaded with the number of calls, along with my deputies, school resource officers, detectives, the DOTD and everyone else who did a remarkable job in helping us keep US 190 open when I-10 was closed.”