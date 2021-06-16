As part of the effort Bring Back Louisiana Summer and encourage people to go get their COVID-19 shots, free admission to Louisiana state parks is being offered for anyone who has been vaccinated, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced last week.
Vaccinated individuals can gain free entry to all of Louisiana’s 21 state parks through July 31.
This offer is available to all visitors from Louisiana and elsewhere who have been vaccinated, no matter when they got their shot.
This offer does not extend to tour groups.
Visit LAStateParks.Com for a full list of sites.
“Louisiana’s state parks are beautiful, educational and now free for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, which is a great way to help Bring Back Louisiana and celebrate our state this summer,” Edwards said.