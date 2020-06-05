NEW ORLEANS -- The path of Tropical Storm Christobal remains uncertain as the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, but the National Hurricane Center anticpates up to 10 inches of rain in south Louisiana and moderate winds after landfall.
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, Jackson, Livingston, Lower Terrebonne, Orleans, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne
- A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch have been issued for Hancock, Harrison, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, and Lower St. Bernard
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Jackson, Livingston, Lower Terrebonne, Orleans, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne
- A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Hancock, Harrison, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, and Lower St. Bernard
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 690 miles south of New Orleans or about 630 miles south of Grand Isle.
- 20.0N 89.9W
- Storm Intensity 35 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Depression Cristobal is forecast to move northward toward the north central Gulf over the next couple days. As it moves northward, it is expected to strengthen to a Tropical Storm as it approaches the Louisiana coastline. It will then move through our area heading in a north-northwest direction and is expected to be out of our area by Wednesday.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across portions of coastal Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts outside of the storm surge watch area.
Elsewhere across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, little to no impact is anticipated.
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large treetops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boat pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded das soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged.
Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who unable to make perso