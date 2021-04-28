In accordance with Pay It Forward Day this week, a movement is underway to encourage people to embrace the power of giving and making a change by creating a ripple effect in kindness around the world.
Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaimed Wednesday, April 28, as “Pay It Forward Day” for the third consecutive year.
Creators of the event have challenged others to perform good deeds for three strangers and pass them along.
Smile Starts Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics of Baton Rouge jumped on board with the program and are asking residents of Pointe Coupee Parish to carry it on.
Examples for paying forward in local schools include drawing pictures for patients at Pointe Coupee General Hospital, paying a stranger’s library fee or letting someone go ahead of you in line.
To join the movement on social media, use the hashtage #payitforward day or #standforkindness.