Pointe Coupee Electric has released checklists to help its members get power reconnected to campsites behind the levee system and how to prepare a site for the initial assessment.
Any meter base and/or breaker box that has been submerged will be disconnected at the service entrance where PC Electric power comes into a campsite, according to the news release.
PC Electric is obligated to disconnect power at the service entrance of the campsite until all necessary repairs are made, and a Pointe Coupee Parish permit has been received.
After an initial assessment of a campsite by PC Electric, and an inspection by Pointe Coupee Parish, a permit will be issued, and PC Electric crews will reconnect the campsite.
In order to restore power to individual member campsites, follow these specific instructions:
• Members should notify PC Electric when they are ready to have power restored to their campsite (permit must be received).
• The member’s name, address or lot number must be permanently affixed to the meter base or breaker box, so it is easily identifiable by crews.
• Service entrance weather head should be at a minimum of 13 feet.
• No exposed wires.
• Schedule 80 electrical conduit must be used in any repairs.
• All outdoor/rain type equipment must be used.
• All campsites must meet NESC/NEC code requirements.
• Meter bases/breaker boxes may be installed higher than 5 feet, 6 inches PC Electric must approve placement.
Do not pile debris under the power lines as this may create a hazard for crews and cause further service interruption and restoration delays.
The first call should be to PC Electric for an initial assessment of a campsite. Call (225) 638-3751.
Before PC Electric can reconnect service to campsites, an additional inspection by a parish certified building official must be completed.
There is no fee associated with this inspection. To streamline this process, follow the following guidelines:
• All campsites must have a permanent address or lot number visible from the roadside.
• Any meter panel and breaker panel submerged must be cleaned and/or replaced and be free of corrosion.
• All breakers, switches and receptacles that have been submerged, must be replaced.
• All outdoor receptacles must be ground-fault protected.
• All outdoor receptacles and switches not under a roof or cover must have an in-use cover or bubble cover.
• All exposed wires must be protected in rigid or PVC conduit.
Once an inspection is completed and all requirements met, a permit will be issued by the parish for PC Electric to reconnect electric service.