Pointe Coupee General Hospital is now able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public. The vaccine will only be administered to anyone meeting the criteria stated below.
Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine must call (225) 638-5700 to register or go to pcgh.org/covid to register online. Once Pointe Coupee General is notified of the arrival date of the vaccine, people on the list who meet the criteria will be contacted.
The Department of Health’s criteria can be found at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, check Pointe Coupee General’s FAQs at pcgh.org/ep.
Priority Group 1-B, Tier One: As of Monday, Feb. 8, around 915,000 eligible people in Louisiana. They are: law enforcement and other first responders, persons 65 years old and older, Louisiana Unified Command Group, state and local essential COVID emergency response personnel, some elections staff ahead of March and April elections, dialysis providers and patients.
Also, ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff, behavioral health providers and staff, urgent-care clinic providers and staff, community-care providers and staff, dental providers and staff.
Also, professional home-care providers, including hospice workers, and home-care recipients, including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community- or home-based care, and clients of home health agencies.
Also, American Sign Language interpreters and Support Service Providers working in community- and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind, health-related support personnel: lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses and pharmacy staff, schools of allied health students, residents and staff.