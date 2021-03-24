Loretta Johnson has seen a lot of changes and met plenty of people through her job, but that career is coming to an end.
The longtime employee of the District Attorney’s Office will spend her final day on the job Wednesday, March 31.
Her retirement brings an end to a job she held 32 years – the longest of any current employee in the District Attorney’s Office.
It’s a bittersweet move for the New Roads resident, whose job ranged from misdemeanors and speeding tickets to being the “go-to” person for fellow employees.
Her departure also will be tough for first-year District Attorney Tony Clayton, who loses the longest-tenured employee for both him and predecessor Ricky Ward.
“Having her here was a treasure chest for data and information to draw from,” Clayton said.
“It’s going to be hard to replace her because of the institutional knowledge, being able to go to her and asking about the historical perspective of us having pre-trial diversion.”
The former Loretta Ramagos, a native of Morganza, is the daughter of the late Wilbert and Theresa Ramagos. The family moved to New Roads when she was 5.
Her father worked as a hairdresser at the shop he ran for 54 years. She worked at the shop as a shampoo girl, and later worked at an electrical supply store in Baton Rouge.
After spending years preparing children for First Communion and running a babysitting service, she began her career in public service when she went to work under then-District Attorney Houston C. “Hammy” Gascon.
“I had to learn from the ground up,” Johnson said.
She spent the first part of her career at the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse, where she worked under then-Sheriff Belvin Bergeron, while Preston Chustz was sheriff in Pointe Coupee Parish and Freddie Pitre, in Iberville Parish.
“It was busy, but not nearly what it is today,” Johnson said.
The approach she used with the public came from what she learned from her father when she worked as a shampoo girl in his shop.
“He taught me that every customer who walked through the door was the person who was our bread and butter, so treat them the best we can,” she said.
“My parents were very good people.”
Johnson worked with misdemeanors – and later felonies – in West Baton Rouge Parish. Her work in New Roads centered around traffic fines and worthless checks.
While the check cases have become obsolete in an age of debit cards, traffic fines still comprise a big workload. At the same time, it often involves understanding and compassion, she said.
She’s had cases of single moms who would have to decide on whether to pay a fine or pay the light bill.
“I’d make a copy of the ticket and make a copy for Ricky, and later Tony, that a single mom had four kids and couldn’t afford it because the girl’s job paid only so much,” Johnson said.
“I’d tell Tony or Ricky, and they’d find a way to help them.”
The constant changes in technology posed the biggest challenges, Johnson said.
“It’s very hard to keep up with,” she said. “Aside from that, people can be very demanding.
“They get arrested on Sunday night and they’re here on Monday morning demanding we drop charges when we haven’t even gotten the report yet.”
Good employers and co-workers made it worthwhile, Johnson said.
“I’m very faithful to whomever I worked for. I was faithful to Hammy Gascon and Ricky Ward and now to Tony,” she said.
“Ricky was a fantastic boss … so nice. Even if I made a mistake, he’d just say it was OK and never do it again.
“All of us are very kind, and that was one of the most important parts of this job,” she said. “The best advice I could give anyone is to listen and be ready to do anything that comes your way.”
Johnson became the maternal figure of the office and a wealth of personal and professional advice for her co-workers, Clayton said.
“She was able to intertwine personal life and professional life,” he said. “It wasn’t just a work environment with her – it was a familial environment.”
The last year was particularly challenging personally for Loretta, whose husband of 51 years, Charles Wayne Johnson, died last year.
She is the mother of three children and has seven grandkids.
She said she will not completely stray from being around people, even after she retires.
“Being around people is what keeps me going,” she said. “I’ll miss my Tony and all my coworkers, but I won’t miss hearing my alarm clock at 6 a.m.”