Kirk James Pizzolato Jr., native and resident of Fordoche, La passed away on February 9, 2022 at the age of 27. Kirk was an employee of Fordoche Rebar where he worked as an Iron Worker. He was the father to a beautiful son, Brantley Pizzolato. Kirk spent a lot of his time fishing, hunting, and going to the races with his son. He loved to spend time with his family cooking and making people laugh. He never met a stranger. Kirk is survived by his son, Brantley Pizzolato; parents, Eunice and Kirk Pizzolato Sr., brother, John David (Bridget Meche); sister, Veda Acosta (Jonathan); nieces and nephews, Cameron and Lillie David; Mckinley, Kolby, and Hunter Acosta. Preceded in death by his step-sister, Jacki Ann David; maternal grandparents, Churchill and Lillie David; paternal grandparents, Rita and Anthony T. Pizzolato; and step-grandfather, Sidney Chustz. Visiting was held at First Baptist church in Livonia, La on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. The burial followed in Ballard Cemetery in LeCompte, La.
