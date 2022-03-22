Worries about heavy wind and rain – and possible tornadoes – shelved Tuesday’s high school athletic schedule and sent coaches scrambling to seek new game dates.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee moved Tuesday’s nondistrict 4 p.m. baseball game with Warren Easton to Wednesday, coach Nick Scelfo said.
Livonia’s District 6-4A opener at Beau Chene was moved to 4 p.m. Friday, coach John Michael Collins said.
False River’s only baseball game this week is scheduled at home Thursday against Scotlandville.
Catholic-PC got in its Monday game with Class 5A West Jefferson, handing the Bucs a 11-0 shutout loss.
Meanwhile, in softball action, Livonia moved up its District 6-4A opener with Cecilia from Tuesday to Monday but fell 6-1 to the defending district champions.
False River moved its District 6-1A game with Central Private from Tuesday to 5 p.m. Monday, March 28, coach Kim David said.
Catholic-PC coach Lauren Doucet said Tuesday that she was talking with St. Edmund for a new date for their 5-1A game.
The weather system that disrupted Tuesday’s plans could linger over Pointe Coupee Parish through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
In baseball, Catholic-PC is scheduled to host Grant at 4 p.m. Thursday, then open District 5-1A play at home with St. Edmund at noon Saturday.
Livonia is set to host University High at 4 p.m. Wednesday, then host Beau Chene in its regularly scheduled game at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Wildcats will host Scotlandville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In softball, Livonia is scheduled to travel to Port Allen on Friday, then host Catholic-PC at 5 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, the Wildcats will travel to Baton Rouge to play Dunham at 10 a.m.
St. Joseph-Plaucheville will be at Catholic-PC for a game at 5 p.m. Thursday.