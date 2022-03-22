John Mason Miller

Catholic High of Pointe Coupee's John Mason Miller slides into third base for one of his four stolen bases against West Jefferson on Monday. The Hornets won 11-0 but had to push Tuesday's game with Warren Easton back to Wednesday after school was canceled due to weather concerns.

 Photo by Kevin Fambrough | The Banner

Worries about heavy wind and rain – and possible tornadoes – shelved Tuesday’s high school athletic schedule and sent coaches scrambling to seek new game dates.

Catholic High of Pointe Coupee moved Tuesday’s nondistrict 4 p.m. baseball game with Warren Easton to Wednesday, coach Nick Scelfo said.

Livonia’s District 6-4A opener at Beau Chene was moved to 4 p.m. Friday, coach John Michael Collins said.

False River’s only baseball game this week is scheduled at home Thursday against Scotlandville.

Catholic-PC got in its Monday game with Class 5A West Jefferson, handing the Bucs a 11-0 shutout loss.

Meanwhile, in softball action, Livonia moved up its District 6-4A opener with Cecilia from Tuesday to Monday but fell 6-1 to the defending district champions.

False River moved its District 6-1A game with Central Private from Tuesday to 5 p.m. Monday, March 28, coach Kim David said.

Catholic-PC coach Lauren Doucet said Tuesday that she was talking with St. Edmund for a new date for their 5-1A game.

The weather system that disrupted Tuesday’s plans could linger  over Pointe Coupee Parish through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

In baseball, Catholic-PC is scheduled to host Grant at 4 p.m. Thursday, then open District 5-1A play at home with St. Edmund at noon Saturday.

Livonia is set to host University High at 4 p.m. Wednesday, then host Beau Chene in its regularly scheduled game at 4 p.m. Thursday. 

The Wildcats will host Scotlandville at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

In softball, Livonia is scheduled to travel to Port Allen on Friday, then host Catholic-PC at 5 p.m. Friday. 

On Saturday, the Wildcats will travel to Baton Rouge to play Dunham at 10 a.m.

St. Joseph-Plaucheville will be at Catholic-PC for a game at 5 p.m. Thursday.