Blaire Bizette struck out 15 from the mound and launched a three-run home run as Catholic High of Pointe Coupee beat Highland Baptist Cnristian 8-1 in the opening round of the state Division IV softball playoffs.
Livonia was not as fortunate, as Lakeshore knocked Livonia out of the Class 4A playoffs 14-0 on Monday.
False River lost 14-2 against Cavalry Baptist in Shreveport in another Division IV playoff game.
Catholic-PC advances to the quarterfinal round against the winner of the Central Catholic-Sacred Heart game.
The Hornets scored 6 runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead.
Besides Bizette’s home run, Maddie Jarreau drive in two runs with a double and Haley Melancon had an RBI-single.
Lakeshore scored 9 runs in the second inning on 5 hits and 3 errors.
Livonia got baserunners on in the top of the second when Macy Bergeron got an infield single and in the third on Olivia Guidroz’s base hit.
Tia Ransom walked and Bergeron reached on an error in the fourth, but both runners were stranded.