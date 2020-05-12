Pointe Coupee Parish has been awarded Federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA has been chosen to receive Phase 37 award amount $10,992 and Phase CARES award amount $15,671 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the parish.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A; The Salvation Army; The Jewish Federations of North America and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of the Mayor, United Way, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Parish Council Member, Jewish Federation and Church Members will determine how the funds awarded to Pointe Coupee Parish, LA are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously of $12,343 with Pointe Coupee Council on Aging for meals and HOPE Ministry for emergency utilities and shelter.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Janet Bonaventure, Chairman, 3610 Stanford Oaks Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808 at (225) 931-1971 for an application. The deadline for application to be received is May 22, 2020.