One man had seen each edition of The Pointe Coupee Banner each Thursday morning before it hit the stands.
Whether the conditions involved rain, shine, hurricanes or – a few times – sleet or snow, the ever- reliable Danny Jarreau showed up every Thursday at 4 a.m. to load up papers for deliver to the loyal readers throughout the parish.
Jarreau passed away Friday, Sep. 11. He was 71.
He had worked nearly 14 years with The Banner. He started in October 2006 when the late Mary Catherine “Tootsie” LaCour oversaw operation of the newspaper. Jarreau continued the weekly ritual when her children – Bonnie LaCour D’Arensbourg and Marc LaCour kept the paper rolling after their mom’s death in 2018.
Jarreau was rarely seen at The Banner. He showed up at the office well before dawn and ran the route through the parish.
He would help label papers for mailout, deliver them to the post office and follow-up with deliverlies to local stores throughout the parish.
While rarely seen at the office, his work was a key part of The Banner’s operations, Bonnie D’Arensbourg said.
“Danny was such a dedicated employee,” she said. “We appreciated his hard work and dedication … he was so upbeat and pleasant to be around. We will greatly miss him.”
Danny, a resident of Jarreau, was a retired employee of the State of Louisiana, with 33 years of loyal service. He was an avid LSU and New Orleans Saints fan.
He is survived by his wife and lifelong soulmate of 54 years Pearl Jarreau; a daughter, Angela Jarreau Sandridge and son-in-law, Jimmy Sandridge; a brother, Donald Jarreau (Judy); a sister, Glenda Gwin (Jack); sister-in-law, Gloria Cifreo; sister-in-law, Linda Gayle Beauvais (Butch) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Jarreau; mother, Betty Jarreau; two sisters, Linda Ballard and Faye Ann Ruiz; brother-in-law David “Butch” Cifreo.
Pallbearers will be Brad Beauvais, Christopher Gwin, David Cifreo, Devin Martin, Donald Jarreau and Troy Beauvais.
A private visitation for family only will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 11 am and entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum.