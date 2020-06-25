The Pointe Coupee Banner won four awards in its division in the Louisiana Press Association Better Newspaper Competition for 2020.
“We’re very proud of this honor, and our mother would be overjoyed to see the awards we have won,” said Bonnie D’Arensbourg, who is publisher of The Banner, in its 120th year of publication, along with her brother Mark LaCour.
They are the daughter and son of the late Mary “Toostie” LaCour, longtime publisher of The Banner.
Editor John Dupont won two awards – second place for Best News Story and third place for Best Feature Story.
Reporter Kevin Fambrough won second place in competition for the Sam Hanna Award for the Best Regular Column.
The award is named in honor of the late publisher of The Concordia Sentinel, The Franklin Sun and The Ouachita Citizen. Hanna is also an inductee into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, which honors the state’s best-known politicians and political journalists in the state.
The Banner staff received a third-place honor for Best Front Page.